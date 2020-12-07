COLUMBIA, Maine — Tens of thousands of Maine-made wreaths are being prepared for shipment this week to the Arlington National Cemetery.

A caravan of trucks from “Wreaths Across America” is departing Tuesday from Down East Maine, where the organization is located and the wreaths are made.

There will be fewer stops than usual as the caravan travels to the Washington, D.C., area.





On Friday, wreaths will be placed at several memorials on the National Mall, and then more than 200,000 wreaths will be placed on graves on Saturday at the Arlington National Cemetery.