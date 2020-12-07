United Way of Aroostook has been selected to administer a $22,444 grant from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program that will provide additional resources to local organizations that meet these two basic needs.

United Way has been designated to provide the administrative support for EFSP’s fund distribution through a local board of community volunteers, which is responsible for making disbursement decisions among local emergency food and shelter programs that apply for funds.

This funding will supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county for expenses incurred Jan. 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021. The funds are earmarked to provide special emergency assistance in the areas of food, shelter, rent/mortgage or utility assistance.





EFSP funds provide assistance over and above those services already provided by area agencies through their annual budgets.

“These funds will provide financial aid to applicant organizations to help them meet the increased requests for basic need services,” said Sarah Ennis, executive director of United Way of Aroostook. “With the support of the local EFSP board, we can ensure that these funds are used to provide immediate food and shelter needs in our community.”

To be eligible for funds, an organization must:

• Be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or governmental organization

• Have an accounting system

• Practice nondiscrimination

• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs in Aroostook County

• If it is a private voluntary organization, it must have a voluntary board

On a federal level, the distribution decisions are made by a National Board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Council of Jewish Federations, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA and United Way Worldwide.

United Way Worldwide provides the administrative staff and functions as fiscal agent. The National Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

Applications can be requested by calling the United Way Office at 207-764-5197 by emailing Ennis at sarah@unitedwayaroostook.org. A digital copy of the application must be emailed to the United Way office by noon on Friday, Dec. 30.

A Volunteer Task Force will make funding distribution decisions on Thursday, Jan. 7. Anyone interested in serving on this task force should contact United Way of Aroostook.

United Way of Aroostook improves lives by mobilizing people and resources. It makes every dollar you give do more in your community.