BANGOR — The Bangor Humane Society is honored to once more be the recipient organization for Subaru’s “Share the Love” event with Quirk Subaru of Bangor. Through Jan. 4, 2021, a portion of all sales of qualifying Subarus will be donated to the 150-year old animal shelter.



Bangor Humane Society’s Director of Development Kathryn Ravenscraft said, “The shelter has been dealt its fair share of challenges this year, but the care of animals has never stopped. We are very grateful that Subaru has remained dedicated to its charitable giving goals during a time when nearly every sector is struggling. Animals are acting as our heroes right now and it’s heartwarming to see the favor being returned in such a generous way.”



“Quirk Subaru is proud of our commitment to caring for those in our community who are most vulnerable. It’s a special honor to help animals. They are completely reliant on us to care for them and keep them safe and we are happy to be in a position to help make that happen,” said Jim Quirk, owner and general manager of Quirk Subaru.







Last year’s partnership between Quirk Subaru and BHS resulted in a gift of $30,000 to support homeless and unwanted pets in the Bangor region.