BELFAST — The Belfast Maskers will crown their 2020 season with an online holiday show, announced the group’s Artistic Director Meg Nickerson. The short comedy “LET THERE BE LIGHTS!” by Dwayne Yancey is about neighboring families who vie to put up the biggest display of Christmas lights with hilarious and catastrophic results. As a gift to the community, the family-friendly play will be available free-of-charge on the Belfast Maskers YouTube.com channel starting Friday, Dec. 18. A link to the play will be posted on their website (www.belfastmaskers.com) and Facebook page.

“It has been a challenging year for performing arts,” said Nickerson. “This summer we put on two plays that were rehearsed and presented socially-distanced in front of our theater. That was highly successful but being outside just isn’t practical in December. We had to figure out another way to do our annual holiday show and still maintain safety.”

Nickerson conceived the idea to videotape the play and put it up on the group’s YouTube channel. This is the first time in Maskers’ 33-year history they have offered an online production. To rehearse and film adhering to COVID precautions, the show features two real life, local families as actors and was filmed in their homes.





“LET THERE BE LIGHTS!” stars Jason Stubbs, Veronica Stubbs, Izzi Stubbs, Cooper McBride, Bryan Hayes, Bobbi-jo Hayes, Chris Hayes and Grace Hayes. The play is directed by Nickerson and filmed/edited by Ned Lightner of Insight Productions. For more information, email maskermeg@gmail.com.