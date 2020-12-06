PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Nearly 200,000 Mainers were without power late Sunday morning as a storm that could bring more than a foot of snow to northern Maine continued.

As of 11 a.m., about 197,000 people lacked power across the state, with the outages heaviest in the southern and western Maine served by Central Maine Power Co.

CMP reported 177,017 outages across its service area, with 37,013 in Cumberland County, 17,565 in Androscoggin, 22,616 in Kennebec, 20,009 in Oxford, 13,907 in Somerset and 22,852 in York. Versant Power recorded 11,948 outages in northern Penobscot and Piscataquis counties and 5,149 elsewhere in Penobscot County.





Aroostook County, where up to 13 inches of snow are expected in Presque Isle and Fort Kent before the first significant snowfall of the season is done, had 2,075 outages.

In Bangor, about 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet accumulated through Saturday night and around an inch was expected Sunday.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday evening that several car crashes had been reported across The County due to the road conditions.

“Please stay home if you do not need to be out,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you are out, slow down and be safe.”

On Saturday evening, Presque Isle’s Main Street was busy, with many people seemingly unfazed by the harsh conditions. People could be seen picking up pizza at Domino’s and eating at sit-down restaurants open along Aroostook County’s busiest street.