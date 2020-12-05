ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is open and accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities.

The 2021 Community Building Grant Program will focus on funding to build community resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, with changes to program criteria, priorities, and types of funding. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that support people at higher risk to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Two informational Zoom sessions for grantseekers will review program changes for community-building grants: Tuesday, Dec. 8 12-1 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 12-1 p.m. Email events@mainecf.org to sign up.





The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2021. A volunteer committee of York County residents and community leaders reviews grant applications and makes recommendations for funding. Application, guidelines, and a list of 2020 grants are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

In 2020, the York County Committee awarded $71,785 in grants to 13 nonprofit organizations or communities, including:

• MapleStone, Acton, to increase the school’s instructional skill and capacity to effectively work with students who have experienced trauma/ Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES)

• Town of Kennebunk, to improve the existing, aging skatepark and engage the community in the process of creating a safe, inclusive, recreational space for all to enjoy

• York County Shelter Programs Inc., Alfred, to contract with an organizational consultant for board governance trainings, facilitation of strategic planning, and professional assessment/support for re-stabilizing YCSP.

The York County Fund is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Gloria Aponte C., MaineCF senior program officer, at 207-412-0847or by email at gaponteclarke@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.