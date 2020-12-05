ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities.

The 2021 Community Building Grant Program will focus on funding to build community resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, with changes to program criteria, priorities, and types of funding. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that support people at higher risk to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Two informational Zoom sessions for grantseekers will review program changes for community-building grants: Tuesday, Dec. 8 12-1 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 12-1 p.m. Email events@mainecf.org to sign up.





The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2021. A volunteer committee of Oxford County residents and community leaders reviews grant applications and makes recommendations for funding. Application, guidelines, and a list of 2020 grants are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

In 2020, the Oxford County Committee awarded $39,201 in grants to seven nonprofits, including:



• Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, to embed cancer resources in Oxford county libraries to offer survivor-centered, close-to-home support and access to wellness programs

• Mahoosuc Land Trust, to create a program that serves local community members of all ages, provides outdoor recreation, and builds an appreciation of the natural environment

• MSAD #17, to support the Girls Outdoors & Leadership Science (GOALS) and the 100 Mile Club, summer programs for low-income Oxford Hills residents that occur at Roberts Farm.

The Oxford County Fund is built through donations from the community. To donate to the fund, please visit our website at http://www.mainecf.org. If you would like more information about the fund or grant program, please contact MaineCF Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 207-412-0838 or by e-mail at llee@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.