ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND—The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is open and accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities.

The 2021 Community Building Grant Program will focus on funding to build community resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, with changes to program criteria, priorities, and types of funding. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that support people at higher risk to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Two informational Zoom sessions for grantseekers will review program changes for community-building grants: Tuesday, Dec. 8 12-1 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 14 2021 12-1p.m. Email events@mainecf.org to sign up.





The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2021. A volunteer committee of Lincoln and Sagadahoc residents and community leaders reviews grant applications and makes recommendations for funding. Application, guidelines, and a list of 2020 grants are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

In 2020, the Southern Midcoast Committee awarded $96,683 in community-building grants to 16 nonprofits, including:



• Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine, Topsham, to enhance all areas of Habitat’s administration, fundraising, volunteer management and affordable housing work through the use of more current, reliable and flexible technology

• Veggies to Table, Newcastle, to add a volunteer training program to increase the produce grown and donated to feed and educate food insecure community members while creating lasting community connections

• Waldo Theater Inc., Waldoboro, to outfit the theater with a modern projection system.

MaineCF’s county funds are built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the funds, please contact Maggie Drummond-Bahl, MaineCF senior program officer, at (877) 700-6800 or by email at mbahl@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.