ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is open and accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities.

The 2021 Community Building Grant Program will focus on funding to build community resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, with changes to program criteria, priorities, and types of funding. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that support people at higher risk to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Two informational Zoom sessions for grantseekers will review program changes for community-building grants: Tuesday, Dec. 8 12-1 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 12-1: p.m. Email events@mainecf.org to sign up.





The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2021. A volunteer committee of Knox County residents and community leaders reviews grant applications and makes recommendations for funding. Application, guidelines, and a list of 2020 grants are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

In 2020, the Knox County Committee awarded $43,284 in grants to eight nonprofits, including:



 RSU 13, Rockland, to create an experiential hands-on learning project for STEM and humanities students from Oceanside High School with Hurricane Island and The Telling Room

 Sweet Tree Arts, Hope, for a professional storyteller to provide training to students, teachers, and older people

 Trekkers, Rockland, to support social and emotional needs of students through staff training and volunteer recruitment, retention, and training.

Established in 1993, the Knox County Fund provides permanent support to nonprofits in the region. If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Foundation Officer Cate Cronin at 1-207-542-2665 or ccronin@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.