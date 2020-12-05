LLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is open and accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities.

The 2021 Community Building Grant Program will focus on funding to build community resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, with changes to program criteria, priorities, and types of funding. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that support people at higher risk to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Two informational Zoom sessions for grantseekers will review program changes for community-building grants: Tuesday, Dec. 8 12-1 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 12-1 p.m. Email events@mainecf.org to sign up.





The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2021. A volunteer committee of Aroostook County residents and community leaders reviews grant applications and makes recommendations for funding. Application, guidelines and a list of 2020 grants are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

In 2020, the Aroostook County Committee awarded $71,855 in grants to 12 nonprofits, including:



• Big Rock, Mars Hill, to expand after-school program and increase the number of young people it reaches

• Northern Maine Fair Association, Presque Isle, to create interactive educational activities for children to learn about forestry

• Town of Easton, to install lighting on the community athletic field

• Town of Grand Isle, to upgrade the Grand Isle Community Center.

The Aroostook County Fund is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Program Officer Erica McCrum at 1-877-700-6800 or emccrum@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.