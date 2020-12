A Sanford man whose vehicle crashed into a tree in Arundel is dead, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim of the crash Thursday evening on Route 111 was 22-year-old Michael Mackie Jr., deputies said. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe speed contributed to the sedan crossing the centerline, traveling off the road, going into a ditch and hitting the tree, investigators said.





The crash remains under investigation.