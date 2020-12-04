An ex-boxer accused of stabbing a Bangor woman in September is facing new charges after he allegedly hit a parked car, then fled the scene.

Joshua McAuliffe, 40, of Bangor was free for eight days on $100,000 cash bail when his truck struck a car on Birch Street, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

McAuliffe was scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge on two new charges, leaving the scene of an accident and violating his bail conditions, at 1 p.m. Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.





He was released from the Penobscot County Jail on Nov. 20 after an Old Town woman posted the high cash bail. McAuliffe was arrested again Thursday by Bangor police, Mark Rucci, assistant district attorney, said Friday.

The owner of the car that was hit saw the truck drive off on Nov. 28 without stopping to leave information, the prosecutor said. She did not get a license plate number but called police Thursday to report she had recognized the truck parked in a driveway in Bangor.

McAuliffe’s bail conditions include committing no new crimes, having no contact with the victim or her children, and not possessing dangerous weapons, including knives.

Rucci said that he expected McAuliffe would be held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail until a hearing on a motion to revoke his bail on the underlying charges can be held in late December or early January. If McAuliffe’s bail is revoked, a judge could order that the $100,000 be forfeited to the state.

McAuliffe allegedly stabbed a woman at her Westland Street home in Bangor at around 7:23 a.m. on Sept. 16, police said. The victim’s two children were home at the time of the attack.

Afterward, he called 911, reported that he had stabbed the woman and requested an ambulance, according to a police affidavit filed in court. Soon after, the victim called 911 and said she felt like she was going to die.

She was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with what police described as “very serious injuries.”

McAuliffe is charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with that incident.

If convicted, McAuliffe faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the most serious charge of attempted murder.

McAuliffe is known locally as a professional boxer.