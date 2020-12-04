Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with a chance for scattered snow and rain showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Maine passed another grim milestone in the pandemic Thursday with a record-high 349 new coronavirus cases and two deaths reported across the state. There are now 2,601 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 220. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The coronavirus has been circulating in Maine for so long now, and is spreading so intensely this fall, that some nursing homes and other places that saw infectious outbreaks earlier in the pandemic are now facing them again.
45 Maine communities saw their first COVID-19 cases in November
It’s another sign that little of Maine has been spared from the coronavirus as the infection’s spread has accelerated dramatically. In November alone, Maine recorded nearly half of its total cases and saw its highest number of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March.
Federal aid propped up Maine in a tough year. But it was only ‘half a bridge over a chasm.’
Without further aid, there could be additional layoffs and business closures, prolonging the economic downturn even if a vaccine is widely available by next summer.
Hancock County school district opts out of winter sports season
The cancellation of winter sports in RSU 24 marks the third straight sports season with no interscholastic sports at Sumner.
It looks like something out of a Stephen King novel, but it’s just an eerie owl
If Bangor Daily News reader Cliff Marchant had sent in just one trail camera photo, he could have started another cool chapter in our “mystery beast” franchise.
Online portal crash delays start of Maine’s new business relief program
The start of the Tourism, Hospitality and Retail Recovery Grant Program will be delayed one more day after the system that handles applications for the funding crashed.
Portland Whole Foods workers ask courts to enforce voter-approved hazard pay initiative
Workers at Whole Foods Market are striking back against a lawsuit filed by the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce to overturn a voter-approved minimum wage-ordinance that would grant hazard pay to essential workers in the city during the pandemic.
Award-winning Maine educator took pies to the face to cheer students during pandemic
Jessica Dyer was destined to be an educator, but she never imagined she would have to help a school maneuver through a pandemic.
This Bar Harbor preserve features a shoreline of striking volcanic rock formations
The preserve is located in a part of Mount Desert Island that escaped the devastating fire of 1947, which burned 17,188 acres on the island and caused $23 million in property damage. Most of the preserve is forested, covered with tall red spruce, white cedar and balsam fir trees.
In other Maine news …
Coast Guard halts search for missing fishermen, calling distress call a ‘probable hoax’
Bail set at $25,000 for man who shot self after holding girlfriend captive in Bangor
Woman drops lawsuit accusing Portland police officers of excessive force
Sunday River Brewing attorney says state is selectively targeting it over COVID-19 order criticism
Maine woman selling blood plasma to make ends meet as pandemic jobless benefits expire