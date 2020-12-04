ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer agricultural industry updates on weed management and potato storage 7–8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Weed management will be discussed by UMaine Extension professor John Jemison, followed by potato storage management by Extension crops specialist Steve Johnson.

The cost is $5; registration is required to receive the link. Register and find details on the event webpage. Participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit and one CCA credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-554-4374 or stevenj@maine.edu.