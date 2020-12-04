ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities.

The 2021 Community Building Grant Program will focus on funding to build community resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, with changes to program criteria, priorities, and types of funding. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that support people at higher risk to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Two informational Zoom sessions for grantseekers will review program changes for community-building grants: Tuesday, Dec. 8 12-1 p.m., and Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 12-1p.m. Email events@mainecf.org to sign up.





The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2021. A volunteer committee of Washington County residents and community leaders reviews grant applications and makes recommendations for funding. Application, guidelines, and a list of 2020 grants are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

In 2020, the Washington County Committee awarded $133,266 in grants to 16 nonprofits, including:



• Axiom Education & Training Center, to help break down the barriers to education and workforce training for immigrant populations

• Healthy Acadia, to open a recovery residence in Machias for women in recovery from substance use disorder

• Maine Alliance for Arts Education, to expand an arts-integrated education pilot to all secondary school English teachers in Washington County.

The Washington County Fund is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode at 207-412-2002 or lgoode@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.