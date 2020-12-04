ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is open and accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities.

The 2021 Community Building Grant Program will focus on funding to build community resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, with changes to program criteria, priorities, and types of funding. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that support people at higher risk to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Two informational Zoom sessions for grantseekers will review program changes for community-building grants: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 12-1 p.m., and Thursday, January 14, 2021, 12-1p.m. Email events@mainecf.org to sign up.





The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2021. A volunteer committee of Kennebec County residents and community leaders reviews grant applications and makes recommendations for funding. Application, guidelines and a list of 2020 grants are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

In 2020, the Kennebec County Committee awarded grants to four nonprofit organizations, including:



• Boys & Girls Club of Augusta, for teen driving program, designed to enhance driver’s education and help teenagers become better, safer drivers

• Capital Area New Mainers, to increase visibility and expand programming by creating a welcoming community hub at the Augusta Multicultural Center

• Waterville Creates!, to develop one unified website for Waterville Creates! and its divisions (Maine Film Center, Waterville Opera House, Common Street Arts) with a comprehensive event calendar.

Established in 2018, the Kennebec County Fund provides permanent support to nonprofits in the region. A $250,000 challenge from anonymous donors will match 1:1 any contributions to the Kennebec County Fund through the end of 2020.

If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Foundation Officer Cate Cronin at 1-207-542-2665 or ccronin@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.