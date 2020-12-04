CARIBOU — The Parish of the Precious Blood in Caribou has long been known for its generosity, service and care for the wider community, not just at Christmas, but all year round.

In just the last day, the parish and its generous parishioners have helped provide work boots and beds to local people struggling, and is currently collecting gifts for a local family in desperate need with two girls (ages 6 and 12) and a boy (age 7).

These are just the day to day needs in the area, but for the parish to continue to offer its community wide initiatives in the time of a pandemic, alterations were necessary.





Last year, the parish held a successful Christmas basket project to fill baskets with a variety of food to help provide for individuals and families during the holiday season, ensuring they have meals for Christmas. In addition, a popular “Giving Tree” program to spread toys to children in the area brought smiles to hundreds of kids.

“Due to COVID-19, we are unable to accept food for our baskets this year as well as toys for our children,” said Fr. David Raymond, pastor of the Parish of the Precious Blood. “We have told our parishioners that we are still making sure they can give to both.”

The parish, determined as ever to help, is meeting the present situation head on. Christmas baskets are being done through gift cards instead of actual food items. Those who can donate are invited to visit the parish website (www.theppb.org) and click on the ‘CHRISTMAS BASKETS’ tab where they donate to the program. A donation form is also available at https://theppbholyrosary.weshareonline.org/index.aspx. Alternatively, interested parties can mail a check to “H.O.P.E. Christmas Baskets” at P.O. Box 625, Caribou, ME 04736.

H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Eagerly), a ministry of the Parish of the Precious Blood that oversees the basket program, assists individuals and families with short-term financial difficulties arising from situations like the loss of a job, a medical condition, divorce, or other unfortunate event.

“H.O.P.E. works collaboratively with social service agencies in the County to actively share in Christ’s love for God’s people,” said Fr. Dave. “It is an attempt on the part of the parish to respond to the poor, both economically and those facing hurt, pain, and loneliness.”

“There is a wonderful collaboration among the different assistance agencies in the County,” said Martha Frank, business coordinator for the parish. “The goal is to make sure nobody gets left behind, and nobody falls through the cracks.”

Similarly, the parish is working with Toys for Tots to give an opportunity for people to purchase toys for area children in need at Christmas. Donors can:

· send a check marked “Toys for Tots” to the Caribou Fire Department, 121 High Street, Caribou, ME 04736;

· bring a toy to the Presque Isle City Hall on 12 2nd Street in Presque Isle;

· or visit https://aroostook-me.toysfortots.org

Requests to receive gifts from Toys for Tots must be submitted by Tuesday, Dec. 15 at noon. To make a request, visit https://aroostook-me.toysfortots.org or email Aroostook.me@toysfortots.org.

Residents in the parish’s area are all welcome to apply for support (Holy Rosary Church, Caribou; Nativity of the Blessed Mary Church, Presque Isle; Our Lady of the Lake Church, Portage; Sacred Heart Church, Caribou; St. Catherine Church, Washburn; St. Denis Church, Fort Fairfield; St. Joseph Church, Mars Hill; St. Louis Church, Limestone; St. Mark Church, Ashland; St. Theresa Church, Stockholm). In 2019, over 5,100 toys were distributed to over 2,400 children in the area.

“This Advent will not be the same experience as last Advent,” said Fr. Dave. “However, no matter what happens, Jesus Christ is there to welcome us to the unexpected. He will celebrate with us in joy and he will even feel our pain. Rather than be surprised by the unexpected, maybe we should expect the unexpected. Living in this manner causes us to cherish more deeply the gifts we have been given. It helps us to live in the present and become mindful of those around us. Our relationships deepen. Our sense of responsibility builds. Our stewardship way of life finds new meaning and purpose.”

For more information about ways in which you can help H.O.P.E., contact the parish at 207-498-2536.