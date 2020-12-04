Friday, December 4, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online Chess Club. The chess club will be holding online matches every Friday while the library is closed. Members may also challenge other members at any time. You can join the club at https://lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club. If you need help registering or want more information contact Evan Annis at Camdenchessclub@gmail.com

Monday, December 7, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Maine Mondays on Facebook Live. Each Monday on the Camden Public Library’s Facebook Page, Julia will read selections from books about Maine’s history. This program is part of the library’s year-long celebration of Maine’s Bicentennial. Recordings of the readings are available to watch afterward in the “video” section of the library’s Facebook page.

Monday, December 7, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Walsh History Center Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about the history of Camden, your ancestors that may have lived in the area, or the house you live in now? Ken Gross and the Walsh History Center team are happy to try to help find you an answer! Email kgross@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to participate.





Tuesday, December 8, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.

Tuesday, December 8, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Leer y Charlar on Zoom. This Spanish language reading and conversation group is now meeting online via Zoom. For more information and to request a link attend, email Lynne Taylor at leerycharlar@gmail.com.

Wednesday, December 9, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy is reintroducing in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org

Wednesday, December 9, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Creative Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom Meeting.

Thursday, December 10, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tech Help Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about a new device you’ve purchased? Do you need help transferring photos from your camera to your computer? We’ll try our best to help you navigate your technology troubles. Visit librarycamden.org/learn-research/techhelphour to make an appointment.

Thursday, December 10, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Coastal Mountains Land Trust Series: The Future Forest of Coastal Maine. The Camden Public Library andCoastal Mountain Land Trust host Dr. Nicholas Fisichelli, President and CEO of the Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, for an online presentation discussing research efforts to understand forest responses to climate change and climate adaptation frameworks to guide management actions. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Friday, December 11, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: Almost, Maine. Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from John Cariani’s play, which is actually nine short plays that explore love and loss in a remote, mythical almost-town called Almost, Maine. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Friday, December 11, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online Chess Club. The chess club will be holding online matches every Friday while the library is closed. Members may also challenge other members at any time. You can join the club at https://lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club. If you need help registering or want more information contact Evan Annis at Camdenchessclub@gmail.com

Monday, December 14, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Maine Mondays on Facebook Live. Each Monday on the Camden Public Library’s Facebook Page, Julia will read selections from books about Maine’s history. This program is part of the library’s year-long celebration of Maine’s Bicentennial. Recordings of the readings are available to watch afterward in the “video” section of the library’s Facebook page.

Monday, December 14, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Walsh History Center Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about the history of Camden, your ancestors that may have lived in the area, or the house you live in now? Ken Gross and the Walsh History Center team are happy to try to help find you an answer! Email kgross@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to participate.

Tuesday, December 15, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.

Tuesday, December 15, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Tuesday Book Club in the Amphitheatre. For November, the group will be having an Open Book Discussion — share what you have been reading! The group meets on Zoom in the cold weather months on third Tuesdays. Contact jpierce@librarycamden.org to be connected with the group’s organizer.

Tuesday, December 15, 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Camden Conference Community Event: “Inspired by Fridtjof Nansen: An artistic Re-imagining of the Nansen Passport for the Climate Refugees of the 21st Century,” with Anneli Skaar. Join artist Anneli Skaar, Creative Director at the Farnsworth Art Museum, as she discusses the artistic inspiration behind the book, Nansen’s Pastport. The book is a creative reimagining inspired by the Nansen passport, using Nansen’s own words from past writings to inspire empathy and diplomatic solutions in our own time. The presentation will address some of the historical context of the original Nansen passport, the history of the standardized international passport which celebrates its centennial on October 21, 2020, and explain the thoughts and process behind all the creative elements included in this fine press edition published by Two Ponds Press. The presentation will be hosted on Zoom. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a link to attend.

Wednesday, December 16, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy is reintroducing in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org

Wednesday, December 16, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Creative Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday through June. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom meeting.

Thursday, December 17, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tech Help Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about a new device you’ve purchased? Do you need help transferring photos from your camera to your computer? We’ll try our best to help you navigate your technology troubles. Visit librarycamden.org/learn-research/techhelphour to make an appointment.

Thursday, December 17, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Maine Staycation Series: An Insider’s Guide to the Sebago Lakes Region. The library’s Maine travel series continues online with a presentation by Robin Mullins of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. Join us to learn more about all there is to see and do in this beautiful area of Maine. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Friday, December 18, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: The Road to Character. Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from David Brook’s book, which looks to some of the world’s greatest thinkers and inspiring leaders. Brooks explores how, through internal struggle and a sense of their own limitations, they have built a strong inner character. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Friday, December 18, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Friday Film Club. This new online film discussion group is for anyone that enjoys watching and talking about critically-acclaimed movies, inspiring documentaries, and foreign films. Check librarycamden.org/events for the latest information on which film the group is watching and how to join in. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org for more information and a Zoom link to participate.

Friday, December 18, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online Chess Club. The chess club will be holding online matches every Friday while the library is closed. Members may also challenge other members at any time. You can join the club at https://lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club. If you need help registering or want more information contact Evan Annis at Camdenchessclub@gmail.com

Monday, December 21, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Walsh History Center Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about the history of Camden, your ancestors that may have lived in the area, or the house you live in now? Ken Gross and the Walsh History Center team are happy to try to help find you an answer! Email kgross@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to participate.

Tuesday, December 22, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.

Wednesday, December 23, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy is reintroducing in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org

Wednesday, December 23, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Creative Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday through June. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom meeting.

Monday, December 28, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Walsh History Center Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about the history of Camden, your ancestors that may have lived in the area, or the house you live in now? Ken Gross and the Walsh History Center team are happy to try to help find you an answer! Email kgross@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to participate.