KENNEBUNK — Men who are serious about their faith and open to a possible call to the priesthood are encouraged to attend an adult advent retreat on Dec. 18-20 at the Franciscan Monastery and Retreat Center, located on Beach Avenue in Kennebunk. The event is intended for men ages 18 and older.

The retreat will begin on Friday at 6 p.m. and conclude after lunch on Sunday. All who are discerning the Lord’s call in their lives are encouraged to join Fr. Seamus Griesbach, director of vocations for the Diocese of Portland, and other area priests for prayer and reflection in this beautiful setting.

The weekend will include Mass and a discussion with Bishop Robert Deeley, adoration, the opportunity for confession, presentations, and much more. All state and diocesan pandemic protocols will be followed. To register or for more information, visit the “Upcoming Events” section at www.vocationsme.org, call 207-321-7874 or email Jennifer Bernier in the diocese’s Office of Ministerial Services at jennifer.bernier@portlanddiocese.org.





“This retreat is for men who are striving to live out their faith and follow God’s will in their lives,” said Fr. Griesbach. “My hope is that the retreat offers each participant, in their own way, an opportunity to encounter Christ profoundly and meaningfully.”

An Advent Discernment Day for young men (ages 14-18) will be held at the St. John’s Community Center on 43 Pleasant Street in Brunswick on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (www.portlanddiocese.org/content/bishop-deeley-area-priests-host-high-school-advent-discernment-day-brunswick-december-6).

For more information about discerning a vocation, visit this special section on the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Vocations website: www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations/christ-calling-you. The section features a variety of helpful resources including information about the life of a priest in Maine, the path to the priesthood, the history of the presbyterate in Maine, vocation stories, answers to frequently asked questions, and ways to get in touch with Fr. Griesbach.