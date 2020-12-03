Former University of Maine cornerback Manny Patterson has earned another shot in the National Football League.

Patterson has joined the Houston Texans as a member of its practice squad.

The All-Colonial Athletic Association defensive back previously spent time on the practice squad of the Washington Football Team, having signed on Sept. 30.





Patterson also previously went through workouts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

The Texans have three defensive backs who are not available. Michael Thomas and Garen Conley are out with injuries, while Bradley Roby recently was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.



Patterson was a preseason All-American in 2019 after being named an All-CAA first-team choice for the second straight season. He started 44 career games for the Black Bears before suffering a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 2, 2019, against UAlbany.

At UMaine, he finished with 113 tackles, 54 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Patterson joins Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard of the Baltimore Ravens and Jamil Demby, a member of the Los Angeles Rams practice squad, as former Black Bears now with NFL organizations.



He will earn $8,400 per week on the practice squad.