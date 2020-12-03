Brewer police on Thursday warned residents in the Sunset Strip and Starlight Drive area to be vigilant about locking their homes and vehicles in light of a recent burglary and an attempted burglary in the subdivision.

Neither residence was occupied at the time of the incidents, according to Jason Moffitt, director of public safety.

Police are not releasing the dates the incidents were reported, information about how the homes were entered or what property was stolen, he said. Investigators have not determined the time of day the burglary and attempted burglary took place.





Moffitt also asked that people living in the neighborhood report any suspicious activity or persons immediately to Brewer police at 207-989-7000 or 911. Unusual activity could include new or unusual pry marks on doors, cut or removed screens, suspicious vehicles or pedestrians.

He also asked that residents with exterior security cameras in the neighborhood to let police know that they have cameras. Moffitt recommended that residents who leave their homes unoccupied for an extended period contact the department to be placed on the property watch list.

Individuals with information about suspicious activity or people in the Sunset Strip and Skyline Drive areas are asked to contact Detective Cpl. Zachary Caron or Detective Sgt. Fred Luce at 207-989-7001.