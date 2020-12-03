Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Health officials reported four more coronavirus deaths and 237 new cases across the state Wednesday. There are now 2,426 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 218. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A member of Gov. Janet Mills’ security detail who had been experiencing coronavirus symptoms formally tested positive on Wednesday, and state officials are working on contact tracing while the governor quarantines.
Maine’s initial share of Pfizer vaccine is ‘far less than what is needed,’ Janet Mills says
Maine could initially receive about 12,600 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which is a lower quantity than Gov. Janet Mills initially thought the state was going to receive based on previous communications from the federal government.
Orrington church suing Mills says Supreme Court’s nixing of NY’s church limits applies in Maine
Calvary Chapel sued Mills in May over what was then a 10-person limit on indoor gatherings that applied to church services, saying the limit violated the First Amendment. The church’s appeal in the case is pending before the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.
Barney Frank and husband sue Mass. contractor over work at $350,000 beach house in Wells
The couple claim that the contractor walked off the job in May. Frank served 16 terms in Congress representing Massachusetts and was the first member of Congress to come out as openly gay in 1987.
216 vendors are still waiting to sell recreational pot in Maine
Maine’s recreational pot business is ready for a boom, but is only experiencing a slow burn.
Lawmakers kick off a pandemic-altered session
Lawmakers struck a collaborative tone as they came together to kick off an unusual legislative session Wednesday, with their first order of business figuring out some key elements of how the House and Senate will run during a pandemic-altered session.
Jackson Lab, recruiting for 100 positions in Bar Harbor, will fund new MDI child care program
The child care program is among a handful of efforts by Hancock County’s largest employer to make Mount Desert Island more affordable and livable for its employees, and the people it needs to fill open jobs.
Maine high schools’ winter sports starting dates at risk of another delay
The Maine Principals’ Association on Nov. 6 announced that it would allow one week of skill-building drills or conditioning beginning Dec. 7 followed by the start of formal practices for all winter sports, except wrestling, on Dec. 14. Competition against other schools can begin no sooner than Jan. 11, 2021.
11 Lewiston Police Department employees test positive for the coronavirus
Oxford County pedestrian dies after pickup truck hit her
Janet Mills says her exposure shows no one is beyond the virus’ reach
2 capsized kayakers rescued in Aroostook County
Federal judge denies CMP motion to delay or dismiss billing case