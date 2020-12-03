Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Health officials reported four more coronavirus deaths and 237 new cases across the state Wednesday. There are now 2,426 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 218. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A member of Gov. Janet Mills’ security detail who had been experiencing coronavirus symptoms formally tested positive on Wednesday, and state officials are working on contact tracing while the governor quarantines.





In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, an ad for COVID-19 testing reflects on glass at a bus stop, as pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York. Credit: Bebeto Matthews / AP Credit: Bebeto Matthews / AP

Maine could initially receive about 12,600 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which is a lower quantity than Gov. Janet Mills initially thought the state was going to receive based on previous communications from the federal government.

Pastor Ken Graves leads his congregation in prayer during an outdoor service at Calvary Chapel on in May 2020. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Calvary Chapel sued Mills in May over what was then a 10-person limit on indoor gatherings that applied to church services, saying the limit violated the First Amendment. The church’s appeal in the case is pending before the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

In this June 2, 2018, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank speaks during the 2018 Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention in Worcester, Massachusetts. Credit: Michael Dwyer / AP

The couple claim that the contractor walked off the job in May. Frank served 16 terms in Congress representing Massachusetts and was the first member of Congress to come out as openly gay in 1987.

In this Nov. 17, 2020, a worker at the SeaWeed Co. cannabis manufacturing facility in Auburn measures out exactly 3.5 ounces of smoking-grade marijuana before sealing it in a glass jar. The exact strain was Chocolate O. G. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Maine’s recreational pot business is ready for a boom, but is only experiencing a slow burn.

Members of the Maine House take their oath of office on Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Lawmakers struck a collaborative tone as they came together to kick off an unusual legislative session Wednesday, with their first order of business figuring out some key elements of how the House and Senate will run during a pandemic-altered session.

A woman walks toward the main entrance of The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor in this July 2016 file photo. Jackson Lab officials told the local town council on Tuesday that it plans to spend $13 million to build a 24-unit employee housing complex on Route 3 near the lab, and an addition onto the local YMCA to be used for a childcare program for lab employees. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

The child care program is among a handful of efforts by Hancock County’s largest employer to make Mount Desert Island more affordable and livable for its employees, and the people it needs to fill open jobs.

In this February 2020 photo, Bryce Richards of Old Town works against Caribou’s Sawyer Deprey during a Class B North basketball semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Further delays in the winter sports season are possible due to the spread of COVID-19. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

The Maine Principals’ Association on Nov. 6 announced that it would allow one week of skill-building drills or conditioning beginning Dec. 7 followed by the start of formal practices for all winter sports, except wrestling, on Dec. 14. Competition against other schools can begin no sooner than Jan. 11, 2021.

In other Maine news …

