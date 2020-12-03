BELFAST — Waldo County Technical Center is proud to announce the Student of the Quarter for Quarter One of the 2020-21 school year.
Morning Students:
Thomas Bradley from Welding Technology (Ocean School)
Meagan DeMerchant from CNA (Home Schooled)
Karen Moulton from Culinary Arts (Mount View High School)
Kimberly Hall from Graphic Design (Searsport HIgh School)
Teakin Nickerson from ESP (Searsport High School)
Samuel Valleau from Electrical Trades (Belfast Area High School)
Afternoon Students:
Donovan Queener from STRIVE (Mount View High School)
Riley Woodbury from Automotive Technology (Belfast Area High School)
Calvin Sheldon from Auto Collision/Composites (Home Schooled)
Daisy Bradney from Culinary Arts (Belfast Area High School)
Abraham Richard from Welding Technology (Home Schooled)
Michael Farrington from Computer Careers (Belfast Area High School)
Tisha Stoltz from CNA (Belfast Area High School)
Cooper Grierson from Electrical Trades (Mount View High School)
Hope Grainer from Graphic Design (BCOPE)