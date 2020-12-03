89 percent increase in afterschool meals served in 2019

PORTLAND — In the midst of the COVID-19 surge, Maine students and families received welcoming news about the Child and Adult Care Food Program At-Risk Afterschool Meals (CACFP) or more commonly referred to as the Afterschool Meal Program. Maine afterschool sponsors increased participation in their afterschool meal programs by 89 percent when comparing October 2018 to October 2019 results. Maine was one of only four states in the country to have participation increase more than 50 percent (Wyoming, Missouri and Arizona) according to a recent report published by the Food and Research & Action Center.

Full Plates Full Potential, the Maine-based nonprofit working to end child hunger statewide, has worked for several years with schools and community organizations to start programs and increase participation in existing afterschool meal programs. The potential and need for afterschool meal programs has only been magnified by the pandemic. At least 80,000 kids rely on school meals and for some children, school lunch may be the last meal of their day. To date 16 districts consisting of 40 individual schools and 218 community partners implement afterschool meal programs.





“These stunning 2019 afterschool meal program outcomes are the results of great leaders in our schools and community organizations”, said Anna Korsen, director of advocacy and community partnerships. “Kids are getting nutritious meals after the school day ends so that they can continue learning, growing,and playing in safe environments while their parents are working.”

Full Plates Full Potential and their leadership council partners worked together to pass critical afterschool meal program legislation in 2019 that mandated that all communities must start an afterschool meal program if they have over 50 percent of their kids eligible for free and reduced school meals. LD 577 became public law in September of 2019.

“When LD 577 became law, School Districts in Maine were positive about meeting the need in their communities and ensuring that children were receiving nutritious meals afterschool”, said Alissa Mank, CACFP contract specialist at Maine Department of Education. “School Food Service Directors across the State of Maine became advocates for the CACFP At Risk Afterschool Program, after experiencing the benefits and seeing the excitement from participants. Amid the pandemic, CACFP At Risk Afterschool Programs are creating innovative ways to keep Maine kids fed afterschool, by providing virtual enrichment and offering take home meals. It’s been exciting to see the program growth over the last two years, and even more heartwarming to hear how the program is making a difference in the lives of the children they serve.”

Maine’s afterschool meal program also received a huge boost this February when Full Plates Full Potential partnered with Oakhurst to tackle this significant childhood hunger issue. Together, they have teamed up to create a program called the Oakhurst Afterschool Meal Grant Program to help qualified after school programs provide more afterschool meals for Maine students. Oakhurst plans to donate $300,000 to Full Plates Full Potential over the next three years to fund the grant program.

“Many kids leave school with lunch being their last meal of the day and that’s simply not okay,” said John Bennett, president of Oakhurst Dairy. “At Oakhurst, we want every kid to have access to the nutrition they need so they can grow, learn, and ultimately reach their full potential. Our partner, Full Plates Full Potential, is the perfect organization to work alongside because of the incredible effort they’ve put in across Maine to end child hunger. We’re excited about the start of the Oakhurst Afterschool Meal Grant Program and tackling this important issue together.”

Maine Child Hunger Statistics and CACFP for 2019/2020 Academic Year:

179,000 total student population

At least 43 percent of students qualify for free and reduced school meals

At least 80,000 students qualify for free and reduced school meals

2,041 children participated in afterschool meals daily in October 2019 (compared to 1,077 daily in October 2018)

To date, FPFP has awarded $84,586 to 20 afterschool meal programs.

About Full Plates Full Potential — Full Plates Full Potential is on a mission to end child hunger in Maine by supporting all kids getting access to nutritious school meals. We partner with nonprofit advocates, local businesses and restaurants, advocating for policy changes at the state level, granting funds and providing technical assistance to schools, hosting year-round events and fundraisers, and promoting the FEED KIDS cause marketing initiative. Learn more at fullplates.org.