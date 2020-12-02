The number of power outages in Maine has been cut from more than 100,000 to fewer than 10,000 mid-morning Wednesday.

Utility crews from as far away as New Jersey are mopping up Wednesday after a storm Monday night packing heavy rain and gusts topping 60 mph in several locations.

Brighter skies and lighter winds are on tap for workers Wednesday.





The bulk of the power outages were in Cumberland and York counties.

In Portland, a powerful gust wrought havoc in Portland’s West End when a live electrical line fell on a building that houses families of seriously ill children staying at Maine Medical Center. The 7,200-volt line melted the sidewalk, but there were no injuries.