BAR HARBOR — Lynam Insurance Agency is pleased to announce that Chris Watkins has joined their team of real estate professionals at 227 Main Street in Bar Harbor.

Watkins grew up on the south side of Chicago where, from a young age, he learned much about his family’s business of real estate investing. By the time he was 22 Watkins had bought, remodeled and sold seven houses. A six-week trip abroad, turned into a 17-year journey of visiting and living in various countries throughout the world. For the past seven years, he has worked in the travel industry, specializing in travel to South America and Antarctica. The birth of twin daughters changed everything, and he moved to Bar Harbor to be near family and raise his children in this beautiful setting. He enjoys the Maine outdoors … hiking, biking, golf, archery and paintball. And, of course, he loves to read and travel!

Watkins has a real passion for real estate, finding the hidden gems, seeing the potential in a fixer-upper, and helping people find their perfect home. He has held real estate licenses in Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts and is now licensed in Maine. He is devoted to his job and is looking forward to putting his talents to work for buyers and sellers. He invites clients to contact him at 207-288-3334 or email chris@lynams.com.





Since 1882, Lynam Real Estate has been serving the greater Mt. Desert Island community, representing sellers and buyers of commercial, residential, hospitality and vacation properties, and land. Lynam Real Estate shares offices with their sister company, Lynam Insurance Agency, and has been owned by local businessmen, Paul Tracy and Patrick Maguire, since 1999.

More information is available at www.lynamsre.com or by calling 207-288-3334.