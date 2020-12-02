Bay Chamber Concerts in partnership with Down East Singers will premiere a free virtual concert on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. – conducted by Anthony Antolini, featuring members of Down East Singers, Bowdoin Chorus and other choral ensembles, and accompanied by keyboardist Jennifer McIvor and members of the Midcoast Brass Quintet. The program will feature performances of Schubert’s German Mass, Bortniansky’s Lord’s Prayer, the African American hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and the spiritual “We Shall Overcome.” Interwoven into this highly collaborative concert is the Halcyon String Quartet playing chamber music by Piazzolla, Dvorák, Mozart and Borodin.

The choral portion of the concert was filmed by videographer Luke Fatora in a hayfield in Cushing because singing indoors had been ruled unsafe due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fatora used a drone camera to capture parts of the performance from overhead – a first for the performers who are accustomed to singing in concert halls.

Donations to Down East Singers and Bay Chamber Concerts & Music School will be gratefully accepted. The concert will be streamed on Bay Chamber’s YouTube Channel at 2 p.m. Visit baychamberconcerts.org for more information.