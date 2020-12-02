OLD TOWN — James W. Sewall Company (Sewall) announces that M. Nasir Shir is the company’s new director of geospatial services. Shir will lead and work with Sewall’s geospatial team to diversify its clientele and acquire new projects involving geospatial technology. He will also participate in the QA/QC of geospatial data along with other members of the team.

Shir brings with him over two decades of geographic information systems (GIS) experience. His most recent position as the GIS manager for the City of Portland, involved setting up, maintaining and upgrading GIS Enterprise, hardware, software, and servers and building GIS applications for the field staff and for internal departmental use. He coordinated Portland’s GIS Steering Committee and educated staff about GIS technology and its uses for more efficient daily work. He also created customized maps and analyzed data.

Shir’s career in geospatial thinking began at Clark University where he majored in geography and international development. After obtaining his bachelor of science degree there, he earned his master’s degree in community planning and development from the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine. He is recognized as a GIS Professional (GISP) by the GIS certification Institute (GISCI).





Matthew Dieterich, executive vice president at Sewall, said, “We are excited to have a GIS professional of Nasir’s caliber join our team. His strengths in communication, business strategy, project management, needs assessment, solution design, and analysis will complement an already strong group of geospatial consultants.”

In his spare time, Nasir volunteers with a wide variety of community and professional organizations. Currently, he serves on the University of Southern Maine Board of Visitors and the Maine Community Foundation board. Previously, he assisted the Maine GIS User Group (MEGUG), GISCI Outreach Committee, Maine Civic Leadership, Waynflete and the Cape Elizabeth Land Commission and School Board. His proven ability to communicate cross-culturally results in numerous requests for support by the immigrant community, which he is glad to provide.

Shir will work out of the TFIC/Sewall offices at 40 Forest Falls Drive, Suite 2, in Yarmouth, Maine. He can be reached by email at nasir.shir@sewall.com, or by calling 207-817-5540.

About Sewall — Celebrating its 140th year in business, Sewall is a multi-discipline consulting firm providing a wide range of professional services, including civil and transportation engineering, survey, construction management/administration and inspection, alternative site evaluation and permitting, land use planning, geospatial solutions (aerial & satellite imaging, mapping, application development, and asset management), and natural resources consulting to clients in government, energy, utilities, and the forest industry. Owner TFIC develops P3 infrastructure projects. Visit us at sewall.com.