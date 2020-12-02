Third workshop about stop-motion animation on December 10

The Maine Film Center (MFC) and Mid-Maine Technical Center (MMTC) announce the third workshop of the Maine Student Film Crew, a new educational membership program for Maine students in grades 7-12. Participants will have access to free monthly workshops led by a filmmaker or production professional and have the opportunity to create their own work and win prizes.

The third workshop will be “Stop Motion Animation” led by award-winning filmmakers Isabelle and Phoebe Rogers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 on Zoom. To register for the event, visit MaineStudentFilm.org. The Rogers’ short films have won at the past two Maine Student Film & Video Festivals. Registered members of the Student Film Crew will receive an art kit with supplies to make their own stop-motion film.





“We’re excited to host Isabelle and Phoebe Rogers,” said Mike Perreault, executive director of Maine Film Center. “These two incredibly talented young filmmakers, animators, and musicians have so much expertise to share with students across the state.”