ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund has awarded 13 grants totaling $59,250 to support indigenous, ethnic or rural arts programs or projects, particularly those that serve areas with limited access to arts events.

Grant recipients include:

Deertrees Theatre, Harrison, to reach out to senior citizens, students and immigrants by providing affordable entertainment, offering informational meetings, classes and volunteering possibilities

Down East Singers, Rockport, to produce a virtual concert, in collaboration with Bay Chamber Concerts and Halcyon String Quartet

Eastport Arts Center, to improve the lobby entry to provide a safer, more efficient, and more welcoming experience.

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund is a collaborative effort of the National Endowment for the Arts, Lillian Berliawsky Charitable Trust, Maine Community Foundation and Maine Arts Commission to strengthen and ensure the future of Maine’s artistic traditions. Additional funding is provided through the Elizabeth Laughlin Anderson Memorial Fund.





The next deadline for grant applications is September 15, 2021. Guidelines, application, and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.