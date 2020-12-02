CAMDEN — The downtown Camden Opera House wraps up 2020 with “’Tis Winter Now-Christmas in New England,” a holiday treat performed by Castlebay (Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee). The SoundCheck show will be streamed live from the COH stage to its Facebook page Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. –- free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

Seasoned with heritage and humor, Castlebay’s program features both Colonial and contemporary music, poetry and stories of winter in New England. Songs and traditional tunes are accompanied with guitar, Celtic harp, fiddle and woodwinds. New England’s winter holiday traditions are steeped in inspiration from the old country, while reveling in the beauty and spirit of the New World. Amidst the hardship of dealing with snow and ice or providing daily food and warmth, New Englanders enjoy the artistry of nature’s brilliant crystalline days and crisp, cold starlit nights. Castlebay and the opera house invite all to join the merriment and music of a bygone time.

Camden Opera House ends the year audience-free, but hopes to welcome the community in 2021, when deemed safe to do so. Performances begin again with a Literary Salon on Jan. 17; SoundCheck shows follow almost every Friday night. For the coming lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.