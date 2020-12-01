Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to high 50s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Nearly 100,000 Mainers were without power early Tuesday morning. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Three more Mainers have died as 250 additional coronavirus cases were reported across the state Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 2,465 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 194. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A number of new coronavirus outbreaks have been detected in Maine since the end of last week, the most serious of which has infected at least 35 residents and 10 employees at a Deer Isle nursing home.
UMaine men’s hockey has to make big changes if it wants to win a national title again
UMaine has enjoyed only six winning seasons since 2012, the last time it reached the Hockey East semifinals and the NCAAs.
Hockey observers believe UMaine is capable of winning it all again. To do so, it must upgrade Alfond Arena, dedicate more money to the recruiting budget and coaching salaries, and bring in more top-tier players.
As Ellsworth’s retail sector struggles, other small companies help pick up the slack
Ellsworth is becoming a place where small firms that make stuff are setting up shop. In the past decade or so, a handful of small-scale specialty manufacturers have moved to the city, or close to it, helping to diversify the local economy as the retail sector has struggled.
Incoming state senator tests positive for COVID-19, days ahead of swearing-in
Rick Bennett said he was tested on Saturday after he started feeling under the weather and developed a sore throat on Friday. He received the results on Sunday and immediately notified Maine Senate leadership.
Maine churches to take unconventional approach to Christmas services amid virus surge
As Christmas approaches, Maine churches expect to see the usual rise in new parishioners seeking to celebrate one of Christianity’s most important holidays. Yet, with a 50-person limit at services and a surge in COVID-19 cases across Maine, Presque Isle church officials say this year’s Advent and Christmas services will be far from conventional.
New name of engineering firm that moved to downtown Bangor will be part of city’s skyline
A number of changes are coming for the Bangor-based engineering consulting firm CES Inc., which has managed to keep growing this year in spite of the coronavirus pandemic and complete its move to a bigger office building right in the center of downtown.
Coyote enjoys a feast in this trail cam photo
When John Holyoke saw the photo that Bill and Kathy of Waldo County sent in, he decided to view it as a writing prompt. If you choose to follow suit, feel free. Seeing as how Thanksgiving was just a few days ago, his description of the image might seem obvious. Be that as it may, it made Holyoke laugh, and some days, that’s as good as it gets.
In other Maine news …
Caribou will be warmer than Orlando, Florida
Judge sets cash bail for Piscataquis County man accused of beating cat to death
Maine makes $40M available to hard-hit retailers and hospitality businesses
Maine laid claim to tribal land to attain statehood 200 years ago
9 staff members and residents at Presque Isle nursing home test positive for COVID-19
Nearly all ash trees potentially infested with invasive beetle have been found