Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to high 50s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Nearly 100,000 Mainers were without power early Tuesday morning. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died as 250 additional coronavirus cases were reported across the state Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 2,465 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 194. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A number of new coronavirus outbreaks have been detected in Maine since the end of last week, the most serious of which has infected at least 35 residents and 10 employees at a Deer Isle nursing home.





In this Feb. 27 photo, Ida Kuoppala of the University of Maine celebrates after scoring a goal. The Black Bears were picked to finish seventh in the Hockey East preseason coaches poll. Credit: Mark Tutuny Photo

UMaine has enjoyed only six winning seasons since 2012, the last time it reached the Hockey East semifinals and the NCAAs.

Hockey observers believe UMaine is capable of winning it all again. To do so, it must upgrade Alfond Arena, dedicate more money to the recruiting budget and coaching salaries, and bring in more top-tier players.

Kelp is cut to length before packaging at Maine Coast Sea Vegetables in this 2014 file photo. The company is one of several small-scale manufacturers and processors that have set up shop in or near Ellsworth since 2005. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Ellsworth is becoming a place where small firms that make stuff are setting up shop. In the past decade or so, a handful of small-scale specialty manufacturers have moved to the city, or close to it, helping to diversify the local economy as the retail sector has struggled.

Rick Bennett announces the results from Maine’s 2016 GOP Caucus in this 2016 file photo. Credit: Amber Waterman Credit: Amber Waterman / Studio 219 Photography

Rick Bennett said he was tested on Saturday after he started feeling under the weather and developed a sore throat on Friday. He received the results on Sunday and immediately notified Maine Senate leadership.

In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church is seen in Presque Isle. Credit: David Marino Jr. / The Presque Isle Star-Herald Credit: David Marino Jr. / The Star-Herald

As Christmas approaches, Maine churches expect to see the usual rise in new parishioners seeking to celebrate one of Christianity’s most important holidays. Yet, with a 50-person limit at services and a surge in COVID-19 cases across Maine, Presque Isle church officials say this year’s Advent and Christmas services will be far from conventional.

The new owner of the building at 1 Merchants Plaza is David St. Germain, Sky Villa LLC, (right) and the anchor tenant taking over the top two floors is Denis St. Peter, president and CEO of Haley Ward. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

A number of changes are coming for the Bangor-based engineering consulting firm CES Inc., which has managed to keep growing this year in spite of the coronavirus pandemic and complete its move to a bigger office building right in the center of downtown.

Getting in the Thanksgiving spirit, this coyote carries his own leftovers — a wild turkey — home for the holidays. Note: The trail camera photo is from 2010, and the date stamp has been cropped out, so the whole “coyote wants a Thanksgiving turkey” idea is just the writer’s opinion. Credit: Courtesy of Bill and Kathy Credit: Courtesy of Bill and Kathy from Waldo County

When John Holyoke saw the photo that Bill and Kathy of Waldo County sent in, he decided to view it as a writing prompt. If you choose to follow suit, feel free. Seeing as how Thanksgiving was just a few days ago, his description of the image might seem obvious. Be that as it may, it made Holyoke laugh, and some days, that’s as good as it gets.

In other Maine news …

Caribou will be warmer than Orlando, Florida

Judge sets cash bail for Piscataquis County man accused of beating cat to death

Maine makes $40M available to hard-hit retailers and hospitality businesses

Maine laid claim to tribal land to attain statehood 200 years ago

9 staff members and residents at Presque Isle nursing home test positive for COVID-19

Nearly all ash trees potentially infested with invasive beetle have been found

Woman killed in Hancock County crash identified