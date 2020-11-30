The Bangor Region YMCA is excited to be one of the six local YMCAs to receive a $10,000 charitable donation from Versant Power, part of Versant Power’s larger commitment of $60,000 to area YMCA locations. Versant Power, in addition to the Bangor Y, is providing financial support to the Piscataquis Regional YMCA in Dover-Foxcroft and YMCAs serving Orono/Old Town, Down East, Blue Hill & Bucksport and Mount Desert Island for their work to support children and families, particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been thoroughly impressed and inspired by the great work our local YMCAs have done to support families during this difficult time,” said Tim Pease, vice president of Legal & Regulatory Affairs at Versant Power. “Versant Power is committed to making a lasting impact in the communities our employees and our customers call home.”

“Our local YMCAs have done everything we can to support our communities during this difficult time,” says Diane Dickerson, CEO of The Bangor Region YMCA. “And we are so appreciative of Versant Power for recognizing our great need that impacts so many children and families. Their generous donation to our Bangor Region YMCA and five other local YMCAs will make such a difference for each of our communities that we are all so honored to serve.”





Versant Power is the state’s second-largest electric utility. The company delivers electricity to more than 159,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 10,400 square miles in five counties in eastern and northern Maine.