ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will offer a webinar about selecting suitable seeds for Maine vegetable gardens from noon–1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

“Planning Your Vegetable Garden: Selecting the Right Seeds” includes variety selection, disease resistance, quantities to order and more. MOFGA crop and conservation specialist Caleb Goossen will lead the workshop.



Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/fall-gardening-series-planning-your-vegetable-garden-selecting-seeds/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the final session in a six-part fall gardening webinar series. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or pamela.hargest@maine.edu.