The Maine Multicultural Center will host “Planning a Literary Getaway to Escape the Winter Doldrums A Book Talk by Stephanie Hendrix” online at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Looking for a way to escape the winter doldrums? Join self-professed book nerd Hendrix for an evening of book talk highlighting global literature from warmer places. These stories and memoirs will offer you the opportunity to travel by simply turning the page — no passport necessary. Don’t miss this introduction to works that will take you on a journey of understanding of both diverse others and yourself.

Hendrix holds an M.A., an M.Ed. and a C.A.S., and she is currently working on a Ph.D. at the University of Maine. She recently completed her 18th year of teaching English and humanities at Bangor High School, where she is also Humanities Academy coordinator and Civil Rights Team advisor. She also serves as an adjunct instructor for the University of Maine’s College of Education.





Hendrix lives in Bangor with her husband Sean; their children Xander and Eila; their three persnickety cats; and over 6,000 books.

Register to join via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2UwjajH or watch on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/mainemulticulturalcenter/.