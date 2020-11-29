I’ve worked with plenty of top-notch photojournalists in my nearly three decades at the Bangor Daily News, and one of the things that’s always amazed me about them is the way they capture real-life images that happen in a split-second.

There’s no room for “Stand over there and smile” in the photojournalism biz, you see. In most cases — save for the occasional photo illustration or portrait shoot — these camera pros capture what happens, when it happens and provide us with stunning images that tell a story all by itself.

Some of them are so perfect you’d swear they’d been staged. Trust me: They’re not. And trained photojournalists get shots that are in focus — something we photo novices struggle with.





Since we began soliciting trail camera images from our BDN readers, we’ve received all kinds of photos and videos that rely on the motion-sensing technology in those cameras. Sometimes, those photos are so cool, I bet a photojournalist would have loved to have been there to capture their own shot.

Other times, the subject — a deer, a moose, a bobcat — is in motion, and the photos are blurred. (Those shots look like a writer, not a photojournalist, took them).

And other times — like in the photo that Bradley M. Robinson sent in, you’d swear someone had the subjects pose in this nose-to-nose greeting card-quality image.

Are these Orrington deer greeting each other? Is this behavior common? I’m not sure. If you’ve got any ideas about what’s going on here, feel free to share your thoughts.

And by all means, keep those photos and videos coming.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.