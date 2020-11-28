ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two opportunities for livestock owners to get updates on forage resources and crop insurance starting at 10 a.m and again at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.

“Got Livestock, Need Hay?” features UMaine Extension professor Rick Kersbergen sharing information for livestock owners on assessing how much feed is needed and if enough is on hand, and strategies if a shortage seems likely. Extension crop insurance education program manager Chris Howard will share information specific to livestock producers.

This webinar is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage. The session will be recorded for later viewing. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Donna Coffin at 207-262-7726 or donna.coffin@maine.edu.