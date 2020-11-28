WISCASSET – The Christmas season is more than just gifts, and Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest is more than just shopping. In addition to shopping local in the Village, Marketfest will offer a hearty dose of holiday good cheer from Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6. Community events dot the calendar, all safe with masks and distancing.

On Friday afternoon, Dec. 4 from 1-2 p.m., rendezvous on the Wiscasset Common and be part of an impromptu choir for the singing of traditional carols and festive seasonal tunes. With Terry Heller on keyboard, the makeshift choir will be directed by James Crowley of Sheepscot Valley Chorus. Following state mandates, participants are expected to wear masks and socially distance across the Common’s broad expanse.

Friday also marks the “opening” of the Wreaths Around the Holidays’ display, a collection of highly decorated wreaths presented by members of the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce. A friendly competition, the People’s Choice, invites shoppers to vote for their favorite. The wreaths will be on display outdoors on Village railings through Sunday afternoon.





On Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon until 3 p.m., watch a live ice carving demonstration, outdoors, on Village sidewalks. An experienced ice carver, working with his chainsaw, will turn a boring block of ice into an artful 3-dimensional sculpture. Masks, of course, and distancing is required to avoid flying ice chips. The carving will be lit from within and on display through the weekend.

Part two of Carols on the Common takes place on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. with keyboard and choir master. Enjoy hearing – and singing – your favorite Christmas carols and songs live in a choir of community voices, all muffled by masks and socially distanced. Look for the luminaries across the Common, indicating safe distancing. Sing Alleluia with friends and neighbors!

Also on Saturday, the town’s long tradition of lighting the Christmas tree on the Common continues in 2020. At 4:30 p.m., the switch is flipped to oohs and aahs as the darkness is broached with the colorful lights of the season.

For Village visitors fond of shopping, each participating shop (look for the candy cane at the doorway) will be offering a free raffle for a local dining gift certificate to Little Village Bistro, Water St. Kitchen or Monstweag Restaurant, compliments of the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce. Another raffle, Wiscasset in a Basket, offers a choice selection of items from local businesses including an overnight stay at Cod Cove Inn, a takeout dinner for four from Sarah’s Café, a family pass to Monkey C Monkey Do, a gift certificate to Lincoln Theater, and tickets to Maine State Music Theater with a current merchandise total of more than $800. Tickets can be purchased at the Holiday Gift Shop, 75 Main Street

For more event details, raffle locations, and other information: www.wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com and browse the Calendar. Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest is a partnership event of Wiscasset Creative Alliance and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce.

Major Sponsors for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest are Carl M.P. Larrabee Agency, Carriage House Gardens, First Federal Savings and Loan, First National Bank, Red’s Eats, and Wiscasset Ford with additional support from BIRCH and Rock Paper Scissors. For more please email ludroby@verizon.net.