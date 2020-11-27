Aroostook County coaches have selected their fall season high school All-Aroostook teams for soccer, cross country and golf.
Aroostook League
Fall All-Aroostook Teams
Boys soccer
Class B/C
Caribou: Riley Bouchard, Sawyer Deprey, Cody Herbert, Ethan Holdsworth; Fort Kent: Austin Delisle, Dylan Hebert; Houlton: Drew Foley, Isaiah Gentle, Cody Johnston; Presque Isle: Xavier McAtee, Conner Michaud, Jonah Roy
Class D
Ashland: Brady Holmes, Gabriel Page; Central Aroostook: Bryan Anthony, Cody McCrum, Josh Thomas; East Grand: Stephen Rowe; Easton: Paul Bonner, Camden Michaud, Owen Sweeney; Fort Fairfield: Joel Cormier, Blake Senal, Kobe West; Hodgdon: Jeremiah Goff, Elijah Matheson, Josh McGillicuddy; Katahdin: Kadin McNally; Madawaska: Caleb Bassett, Carson Cyr, Robbie Lausier, Justin Pelletier; Southern Aroostook: Xavier Morales; Van Buren: Emmanuel Deschaine, Henry Hebert, Gabriel Morales; Washburn: Aidan Churchill, Benjamin Turner; Wisdom: Carter Pelletier, Sam Roy
Girls soccer
Class B/C
Caribou: Sage Dubay, Brooke Moir, Edie Shea, Gabbie Sutherland; Fort Kent: Gabby Martin, Nancy Martin, Lyndsay Ouellette, Lacy Pelletier, Sydney Philbrook; Houlton: Emma Ardell, Breanne Barton, Natalie DeLucca, Samantha Johnson; Presque Isle: Meg Casavant, Rhylee Kinney, Olivia Kolhbacher, Jenna Sargent
Class D
Ashland: Gabby Ayotte, Danni Carter, Willow Hall; Central Aroostook: Libby Grass; East Grand: Jayden Williams, Emma Davis; Easton: Abigail Bugbee, Maggee Currie, Isabella Hollis; Fort Fairfield: Camryn Ala, Eva Callioras, Kennedy Bencivenga; Hodgdon: Emma Drew, Mikyla Howland, Sabra Scott; Katahdin: Emily Beyer, Charlotte Hartt, Danielle Libby; Madawaska: Chantel Ackley, Peyton Cyr, Emma Pelletier; Southern Aroostook: Emma Nadeau, Paige Vose; Van Buren: Renee Lapointe; Washburn: Emma Johnston, Trin Saucier; Wisdom: Emma Chamberland, Abbie Lerman, Olivia Ouellette
Cross Country
Boys
Caribou: Michael Cyr, Jordan Duplissie, Brady Miller, Ephraim Willey, Malachai Willey; Houlton: Daniel Ross, Jeremy Stone; Presque Isle: Jude Mosher; Washburn: Aidan Churchill, Ben Turner
Girls
Caribou: Kayley Bell, Kennedy Levasseur, Ivy Riopelle; Fort Kent: Emma Landry, Annabelle Reardon; Houlton: Emmalyne Drake, Leanne Ross, Calli Sylvia; Presque Isle: Anna Jandreau, Amanda Winslow
Golf
Central Aroostook: Will Durost, Stetson Nicholas; Fort Fairfield: Chase Coiley; Fort Kent: Sam Albert, Kayden Theriault; Houlton: Abby Fitzpatrick, Garett Harvey, Collin Moody, Alyssa Nightingale, Madalyn Quirk: Madawaska: Ian Beaulieu, Carson Cyr, Cam Derosier, Sam Dufresne, Justin Pelletier