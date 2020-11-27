A few dozen people waited in a neat, socially distant line around 4:30 a.m. outside the Best Buy on Friday morning. Some were hoping to get an Xbox, only to learn it was only being offered online. Others were just shopping for general deals or holiday presents.

The wet, foggy conditions — with temperatures in the low 30s — and the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop the Black Friday shoppers, who were donning face coverings, from showing up for deals on electronics. Here are some of the scenes from the morning.

Shoppers stand in a socially distant line outside the Best Buy in Bangor just after 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 27. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN

Clockwise from left: Shoppers stand in a socially distant line outside the Best Buy in Bangor on Nov. 27; employees hold a meeting before opening at 5 a.m.; a group of teens from West Trenton get ready to enter Best Buy; Jack Hodgdon of West Trenton enters the store hoping to get a record player. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN

Austin Lozano, 15, of West Trenton walks out of Best Buy in Bangor after purchasing a TV on Nov. 27. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN

A Best Buy employee unlocks the front door to let Black Friday shoppers in at 5 a.m. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN