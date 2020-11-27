Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 50s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 238 coronavirus cases were reported across the state Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 2,284 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll remains at 190. Thursday was the first time in 10 days when Maine didn’t see at least one new death. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

With coronavirus cases surging again nationwide, the Supreme Court barred New York from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues in areas designated as hard hit by the virus. The justices split 5-4 late Wednesday night, with new Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the majority. It was the conservative’s first publicly discernible vote as a justice. The court’s three liberal justices and Chief Justice John Roberts dissented.





Thom Sambrook, 71, stands outside the Hannaford supermarket on Forest Avenue in Portland, where he works, on Wednesday. Early in the pandemic, Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Portland businesses will soon be required to pay workers for the extra risk they’re assuming during the pandemic. But how soon is up for debate.

University of Southern Maine senior Connor Blake, who tested positive for COVID-19 and spent 18 days alone in his dorm room, eats breakfast that the university delivered to him daily. Credit: Courtesy of Connor Blake

Across the University of Maine System, 50 students are in isolation this Thanksgiving after testing positive or being exposed to someone who tested positive.

Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Gary Capehart, 71, and Susan Pope, 62, of Sanford died after the truck Capehart was driving veered off Interstate 95 in Waterville during a snowstorm, went over two guardrails and burst into flames.

Michael Arell, the director of music for Veazie Community School, plays the piano during a graduate recital in 2019. Arell is pledging to donate profits from his self-recorded Christmas Album to the Good Shepherd Food Bank. Courtesy of Michael Arell

More than 170,000 Mainers struggle with hunger. Michael Arell felt compelled to do something more to ensure fewer Mainers go hungry.

A moose does an up-close inspection of a trail camera. Reb.

Today’s image comes from Reb, who earlier sent in a great shot of a deer reaching up for a licking branch. Today’s subject is a moose that seems to be conducting an inspection of Reb’s camera.

A canoeist enters Lower Poplar Falls on the Dead River. Courtesy of Ron Chase

The Dead is one of the most popular whitewater runs in northeastern United States.

