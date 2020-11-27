University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new statewide birding club for youth ages 9–18, with online monthly meetings to be scheduled December through April.

The “4-H Bird Chats” club is for youth interested in citizen science, learning more about birds and sharing observations with others. Participants will learn how to contribute data to Project FeederWatch, a winter survey of birds in locations across North America, and share learning experiences with peers.

The club is free to join; registration is required. Register anytime on the 4-H Bird Chats webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/hancock/4h/4h-bird-chats/. Online meeting schedule to be determined by Dec. 1. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Zabet NeuCollins at 207-667-8212 or zabet.neucollins@maine.edu.