ORRINGTON — East Orrington Congregational Church will be having a tree lighting ceremony at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. There will be caroling, hot chocolate and cookies at the outdoor event. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

From 5-6 pm take-out lasagna dinners will be on sale to benefit our Missions Board. Please call 207-825-3404 or visit our website at eoccme.com for more information.