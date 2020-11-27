PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — The Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded 17 grants that total $76,829 to support professional and community theaters in the production and presentation of live theater.

Grant recipients include:

Everyman Repertory Theatre, Rockport, to present the 2021 season of plays that celebrate the arts in Maine and the state’s history

Friends of St. Lawrence Church, Portland, to supplement operating funds for maintenance of the Parish Hall Theater

Mayo Street Arts, Portland, to renovate the box office and concessions area to ADA standards.

An anonymous couple who recognized the connection between vibrant communities and support for the arts established the Maine Theater Fund in 2005 to strengthen and sustain theater performance throughout the state.





Awards are typically between $2,500 and $5,000. The next deadline for applications is September 15, 2021. Guidelines, application and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.