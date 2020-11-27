Get to Know Girl Scouts – A Caregiver Q&A will be held over Zoom from 5:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Register at https://houltonme.eventbrite.com.

There’s so much adventure waiting for you and your girl. As a Girl Scout every time she tries something new, she’ll discover she can do more than she ever thought possible – plus, she’ll have a ton of fun every step of the way.

Ready to learn more? Join us at this Get to Know Girl Scouts virtual event for a brief introduction to Girl Scouts with an opportunity to ask questions.





Girl Scouts of Maine can be reached at customercare@gsmaine.org or 888-922-4763.