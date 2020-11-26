Happy Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s from north to south, with a wintry mix and rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died as 230 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 2,245 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 190. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine hospitals are bracing for a long winter of COVID-19 patients. A few weeks ago, Maine began to see record numbers of COVID-19 cases. Now, it’s seeing a record number of hospitalizations. There are more than 100 people receiving in-patient care. A month ago, it was only about a dozen.
With more Mainers shopping locally, small businesses see holiday boost
State and national health officials have urged people to keep holiday celebrations small and close to home as the coronavirus spreads quickly in Maine and across the country. One side effect of that is helping small businesses here as shoppers flock online, pick up curbside and look to support local businesses and Maine-made goods.
Bangor, Brewer among large Maine school districts with COVID-19 outbreaks
Three cases of COVID-19 were reported at Bangor High School, according to Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah. South Portland High School, Brewer High School, Auburn Middle School and Foxcroft Academy also recorded three epidemiologically linked cases each — which constitutes an outbreak — in the past two days, Shah said.
Maine dog on her way home after 10 months on the run
Honey Bear is a survivor. Only a few years old, the golden retriever mix made it for 10 months and about 100 miles on her own after bolting from her owner in Monson. And now, she’s heading home for Thanksgiving.
UMaine System reinstates old health care plan after retirees protest proposed switch
Former employees can now choose between staying with the Aetna group health plan or switching to the new Aon Retiree Health Exchange plan, which the system previously announced retirees would have to switch to by Jan. 1, 2021.
Battling bucks spend nearly an hour jousting in front of trail camera
Today’s trail camera submission from a Bangor Daily News reader answers one of the questions I’ve always had. Well, almost. That is, “How long will bucks go on fighting?”
