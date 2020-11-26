Happy Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s from north to south, with a wintry mix and rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died as 230 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 2,245 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 190. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine hospitals are bracing for a long winter of COVID-19 patients. A few weeks ago, Maine began to see record numbers of COVID-19 cases. Now, it’s seeing a record number of hospitalizations. There are more than 100 people receiving in-patient care. A month ago, it was only about a dozen.





Greg and Christina Benoit of Benoit’s Design stand in their Westbrook showroom on Wednesday. Christina Benoit, creative director of the home decor, gifts and apparel store, expects higher revenues this year than last, saying customers are “really focused on buying local this year.” Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

State and national health officials have urged people to keep holiday celebrations small and close to home as the coronavirus spreads quickly in Maine and across the country. One side effect of that is helping small businesses here as shoppers flock online, pick up curbside and look to support local businesses and Maine-made goods.

Bangor High School. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Three cases of COVID-19 were reported at Bangor High School, according to Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah. South Portland High School, Brewer High School, Auburn Middle School and Foxcroft Academy also recorded three epidemiologically linked cases each — which constitutes an outbreak — in the past two days, Shah said.

A golden retriever mix named Honey Bear was on the run in Maine for 10 months. This week she was finally captured 100 miles from her home. Credit: Courtesy of Lisa Kelley Credit: Courtesy of Lisa Kelley

Honey Bear is a survivor. Only a few years old, the golden retriever mix made it for 10 months and about 100 miles on her own after bolting from her owner in Monson. And now, she’s heading home for Thanksgiving.

University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy is shown in November 2019. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Former employees can now choose between staying with the Aetna group health plan or switching to the new Aon Retiree Health Exchange plan, which the system previously announced retirees would have to switch to by Jan. 1, 2021.

Two bucks begin a battle for dominance in a trail camera series of photos that lasts nearly an hour. Credit: Courtesy of Ronnie W.

Today’s trail camera submission from a Bangor Daily News reader answers one of the questions I’ve always had. Well, almost. That is, “How long will bucks go on fighting?”

In other Maine news …

