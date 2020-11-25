A late November storm moved into Maine on Wednesday morning bringing snow to much of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Aroostook, Piscataquis and northern Penobscot and Somerset counties. That remains in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Accumulation was forecast to be heaviest in the central highlands up to the crown of Maine, where 2 to 4 inches were expected. Less than an inch was forecast for Greater Bangor through to the Down East coast, according to the weather service’s office in Caribou.





Little to no accumulation was expected along the midcoast to Portland, the weather service’s Gray office said.

Snow is spreading across the area. Be aware that some side roads over the north remain icy from Monday nights freeze. The fresh snow may hide this ice creating a hazard so be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/NVNEEvB5h9 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 25, 2020

The weather service warned that the snow could hide icy conditions on side roads in the north after a cold night when temperatures fell into the teens across much of Maine.

That snow might not stick around long in more southerly areas as rain was expected to move in later on Wednesday, washing it away.