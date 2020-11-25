Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with a chance for snow and rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
A dozen Mainers have died as 258 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the highest number of deaths reported on a single day since June 1, when only five Mainers died from the virus. There are 2,378 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 177. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information
The Maine Department of Education has activated a team of 21 nurses to get in touch with the close contacts of school staff and students who test positive for the coronavirus, adding to the capacity of an overwhelmed state corps of disease investigators.
Her sister died of coronavirus, so she joined a surge of new public health students
Like many Mainers, Karen Paradis-Hews lost a loved one to the coronavirus. She felt a career change would be the only way to honor her sister’s death after some in her community did not take the virus seriously.
Moosehead-region tribe’s bid for state recognition is nearly 200 years in the making
The Kineo Band of Maliseet Indians descend from native people who lived in the Dover-Foxcroft, Greenville and Monson area. Maliseets historically occupied the region around the St. John River and tributaries on both sides of what is now the U.S. and Canada.
Small-business owners fight to stay afloat while supporting higher wages for workers
Portland’s small-business owners are in a tough predicament.
At UMaine, a scaled-back fall semester was quiet, with a lot less interaction
The lack of athletics and performing arts events, classes taught partially online with small, in-person contingents, mandatory mask use and social distancing, and regular virus testing of students and staff have all allowed UMaine to stick to its plan for a shortened, in-person semester this fall. But for students, it’s meant a quiet semester on campus.
A 100-year-old Mainer has thrived through childhood poverty, a world war and now a pandemic
Victor Lister, a World War II veteran and longtime teacher who recently turned 100, has a life marked by richness. He’s rich in friends, stories, experience — and above all, laughter.
Former Obama official buys prominent downtown Bangor building
Dash Davidson and his father, former Obama administration official Peter W. Davidson, said they wanted to purchase property in downtown Bangor for a reason that’s much more personal than it is financial.
Bangor High School goes remote 2nd time this month after COVID-19 case
Bangor High School shut down for in-person learning on Tuesday for the second time this month after a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member.
Maine’s massive pandemic budget gap may not be as bad as thought
Revenue has outperformed dire projections from earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, though the trajectory of the virus and the scope of any new federal aid package could change Maine’s budget picture in the coming months.
How to plan a festive holiday hike
The tradition of holiday hikes is especially appropriate during the COVID-19 pandemic, when spending time outdoors is one of the safest activities and forms of entertainment. On most trails, it’s easy to practice social distancing and avoid germ-covered surfaces. But remember to exercise caution and avoid crowded outdoor destinations.
