This story will be updated

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced the Air Force Reserve Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29, at Mohegan Sun Arena has been canceled due to COVID-related circumstances.

The women’s teams from the University of Maine, Connecticut, Mississippi State and Quinnipiac will no longer compete in “Bubbleville.”





The overall Bubbleville game schedule may continue to evolve in the coming days due to COVID-related circumstances beyond control. To view the latest schedule or learn more, visit https://www.hoophall.com/events/bubbleville or follow @hoophall #Bubbleville on Twitter and Instagram.