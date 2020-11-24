Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died as 186 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 2,381 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 177. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information

New cases of COVID-19 are outpacing the state’s ability to contact trace. The spike means that the state will no longer continue to stay in touch with people who test positive for the disease beyond their first contact with state investigators, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said.





Young skiers hit the slopes on a beautiful day in Greenville in this 2019 file photo. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The ruling from Superior Court Justice William Stokes marked the end to a long legal saga that began in Augusta 2016.

A boat is seen at the U.S. Coast Guard station in Rockland in this 2017 file photo. Credit: Ashley L. Conti / BDN

The boat’s owner said that the Coast Guard had located an empty life raft, an oil slick and debris field — but no sign of the crew.

Northern Light Health’s main office in Brewer. Credit: Courtesy of Northern Light Health

Two prominent credit rating agencies have mostly stood by their assessments that the organization is generally on track to pay back its existing bond debt but could struggle with unanticipated operating challenges.

MDI High School of Bar Harbor. Credit: Nick Sambides Jr. / BDN

The school system on Mount Desert Island will become one of the first public school districts in Maine to regularly test employees for the coronavirus.

Jacqueline Mault and her father Greg Mault (left) move her items into Hart Hall at the beginning of the fall 2020 semester. The number of University of Maine System students testing positive for the coronavirus is spiking just days before students are to leave campus for Thanksgiving and finish the semester remotely. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Active cases across the University of Maine System have increased tenfold in a month.

In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo, shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bridgton Books in Bridgton. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Even as nonessential businesses reopened in July, careful shoppers still opted for curbside pickup, big grocery trips for enough food to last at least a couple weeks and stores where sanitizer is plentiful and staff and shoppers wear masks and physical distance.

University of Maine men’s head coach Richard Barron speaks to an official during a December 2019 basketball game against Connecticut. The Black Bears have been picked with Binghamton to finish last this season in the America East Conference. Credit: Jessica Hill / BDN

For a sense of the challenge facing the University of Maine men’s basketball team in its season opener against fourth-ranked Virginia, just listen to the music.

