Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died as 186 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 2,381 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 177. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information
New cases of COVID-19 are outpacing the state’s ability to contact trace. The spike means that the state will no longer continue to stay in touch with people who test positive for the disease beyond their first contact with state investigators, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said.
Judge orders Moosehead ski resort owner to restore lifts and trails 10 years after he closed it
The ruling from Superior Court Justice William Stokes marked the end to a long legal saga that began in Augusta 2016.
Search will continue for Maine fishermen through severe overnight winds
The boat’s owner said that the Coast Guard had located an empty life raft, an oil slick and debris field — but no sign of the crew.
Northern Light saw revenue drop $100M as hospitals stopped services during pandemic
Two prominent credit rating agencies have mostly stood by their assessments that the organization is generally on track to pay back its existing bond debt but could struggle with unanticipated operating challenges.
MDI schools will test staff for COVID-19 as a barometer for how the virus is spreading
The school system on Mount Desert Island will become one of the first public school districts in Maine to regularly test employees for the coronavirus.
Maine university system sees virus spike days before students leave campus
Active cases across the University of Maine System have increased tenfold in a month.
As stores reopened, these Maine shoppers played it safe
Even as nonessential businesses reopened in July, careful shoppers still opted for curbside pickup, big grocery trips for enough food to last at least a couple weeks and stores where sanitizer is plentiful and staff and shoppers wear masks and physical distance.
A UMaine basketball coach made up his own version of a ‘90s pop hit to inspire his team
For a sense of the challenge facing the University of Maine men’s basketball team in its season opener against fourth-ranked Virginia, just listen to the music.
In other Maine news …
Sunday River Brewing found in contempt after defying court order to close
Woman killed in New Sharon house fire
Maine marijuana retailers bring in more than $1M in first month of legal sales
Maine certifies Biden’s victory in the state’s election
Guilford-based company to receive more than $11M to increase COVID-19 swab production
Pandemic has taken a bite out of seafood trade and consumption